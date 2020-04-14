|
PHILIPSBURG - Virginia Shimmel, 89, of (Point Lookout) Philipsburg, died Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Windy Hill Village, PSL, Philipsburg.
Virginia was born on Aug. 27, 1930, in (Troy Hill) RD Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Herbert and Edith (Scaife) Clark.
Virginia was of the Christian faith. She was a 1948 graduate of the former Philipsburg High School. She retired in 1993 from a career as an administrative secretary for the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District.
Virginia was married on July 4, 1950, in Woodland, to Donald L. Shimmel, who preceded her in death on Sept. 16, 1996.
She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Heather Shimmel; three sisters, Betty Marie Slother, Mary Louise Clark and Linda Lee Leigh; a brother-in-law, (Linda's husband) Neil Leigh; a daughter-in-law, Hannah Shimmel; and her father and mother-in-law, Jesse and Jane Shimmel.
Virginia is survived by three daughters, Cindy Dunsmore of Philipsburg, April Smith of Bellefonte and Jackie Soltis and her husband Joseph, Jr., of Philipsburg; two sons, R. Scott Shimmel and his wife Darlene of (Gearhartville) RD Philipsburg and Jeffrey Shimmel of Houtzdale; six grandchildren, Scott Shimmel and his wife Dawn, Jason Shimmel and his wife Kim, Lindy Wood and her husband Bill, Erin Johnson and her husband Leo, Nicholas Smith and his wife,Jessica and James Soltis and his wife Nichole; six great-grandchildren, Heather Shimmel, Jaya and Janaye Shimmel, Haylee Wood, Wyatt Smith and Keegan Soltis; three step-grandchildren, John Lloyd and his wife Sherry, Sherry Lloyd Grove and her husband Steve and Richard Lloyd and his fiancée Val; sister and brothers-in-law, Irene Greslick, Janie Rothrock, Mary Fetzer, Pat Houben and Robert Shimmel; and numerous other extended family members.
Virginia's favorite pastime was spending time with her family.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Matt Scott, officiating.
Interment will be at Philipsburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Virginia's memory to the Moshannon Valley YMCA, P.O. Box 426, Philipsburg, PA 16866; or to the Emily Whitehead Foundation, 441 S. Centre St., Philipsburg, PA 16866 / emilywhiteheadfoundation.org.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020