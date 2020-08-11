Vivian L. Gisewhite Korotasz, 80, of Clearfield died on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
She was born on April 4, 1940 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Nehemiah and Belle (Bumbarger) Maines.
She worked as a seamstress for various business around town.
She is survived by two children, Angel Arlene Bowling and husband Amos Brimmer of Clearfield, and Bryan Alan Gisewhite and wife Melissa of South Carolina; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two sisters, Sue Zack of Clearfield, and Charlotte Thompson of Maryland; and one brother, L.R. Maines of Texas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her a son, Thomas Arlan Gisewhite; and 14 siblings.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be at Shiloh Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 270 Walker Dr., Suite 201-B, State College, PA 16801.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
