VIVIAN P. "TOOTSIE" (CHENCHARIK) GLASS
1928 - 2020
GOSHEN - Vivian P. "Tootsie" Glass, 92, of Goshen (Clearfield) went to be with the Lord on Nov. 28, 2020 at Christ the King Manor in DuBois.

Born Oct. 13,1928 in Ramey, she was the daughter of Andrew and Susan (Kohute) Chencharik.

Vivian retired from Kurtz Brothers in Clearfield after many years of employment.

She was Lutheran by faith.

Tootsie enjoyed cooking, baking and making cakes for all occasions. She loved yard sales and auctions.

On Oct. 2, 1948 she wed David Glass at Saint John's Lutheran Church, Houtzdale.

She is survived by two sons, Kenneth G. Glass and D.A.H. Glass; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Vivian Glass was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Rebecca Glass; husband, David Glass on Feb. 28, 2017; and seven brothers and sisters. She was the last of her generation.

Vivian and David Glass will be laid to rest at the Beulah Cemetery in Ramey.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public visitation.

A Memorial Service will be held for both David and Vivian at a later date.

Memorial contributions should be made to Goshen United Methodist Church, 4443 Goshen Rd., Clearfield, PA 16830.

The Reed Funeral Home in Houtzdale is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Progress from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home
900 Brisbin St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-7422
