W. SCOTT GRAHAM
1962 - 2020
W. Scott Graham, 57, of Clearfield died on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home.

He was born on Aug. 23, 1962 in Clearfield, a son of the late William H. and Juanita M. (Maines) Graham.

Scott was most recently employed by the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center in maintenance and custodial work. Previously, he had been a heavy equipment operator and also worked in the railroading industry. Scott was a great outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time at camp. He was also a hard worker. Scott will be remembered as fun-loving and very loyal to his friends and family.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce L. (Babick) Graham, whom he wed April 8, 1988 in Virginia; a daughter, Sarah Anna Babick and husband Thomas Dodson of Bethlehem; two sisters, Debbie Bennett and husband Stephen of Clearfield and Brenda Fannin and husband Jay of Clearfield; a brother, Mark Graham and wife Sharon of Clearfield; a father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mike and Pamela Babick of Clearfield; a mother-in-law, Dorothy Kelly of Nashville, Ga.; a brother-in-law, Don Snyder of Ramey; a sister-in-law, Dottie Spera and husband Garry of Clearfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Teresa Snyder; a father-in-law, Lawrence 'Buck' Kelly; and two brothers-in-law, Michael Robert Babick and Adam Edward Babick.

Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield on Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. Everyone attending the visitation is asked to wear a mask.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, 1 S. Front St., Clearfield.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Progress from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
