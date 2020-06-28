WADE B. GAINES
1966 - 2020
VINTONDALE - Wade B. Gaines, 54, of Vintondale, passed away June 25, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.

He was born March 10, 1966 in Clearfield, a son of the late Earl L. Gaines Jr and Marjorie E. (Ditty) Gaines of Pottersdale, who survives.

Wade was a member of the Local 66 International Union of Operating Engineers, the Quehanna Industrial Development Corp., and the Pottersdale Community Association Inc. He enjoyed hunting and fishing but most of all, spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son, Brandon Gaines of State College; a daughter, Cori Laughard (Clifford R. Jr.) of Vintondale; three brothers, Zane, Shane and Shawn Gaines; two sisters, Kimberly Galley and Lucinda Gaines; four grandchildren, Katlynn, Carmon, Zachary and Madilyn "Tigger"; and several nieces and nephews.

All arrangements are private for the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of McCabe Funeral Home, 300 West Third Ave., Derry.

On line condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com

Published in The Progress from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mccabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
7246942789
