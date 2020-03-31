Home

WALTER EUGENE "GENE" IMLER


1936 - 2020
WALTER EUGENE "GENE" IMLER Obituary
Walter Eugene "Gene" Imler, of Clearfield, born on June 18, 1936, passed away on March 28, 2020 at the age of 83 at Penn Highlands Dubois.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Henry and Nancy Martha (Kunsman) Imler; and his brother, Tie Imler.

Gene spent most of his years in California, selling life insurance, hunting, camping and raising his family. More recently he relocated back to Clearfield making Denny's Bar and Grill his favorite hangout. He was always known to put a smile on someone's face by coming up with a crazy phrase or joke. He was such a fun, likeable person!

Survived by his former wife, Bertha Grice-Imler, whom he married in Clearfield on June 9, 1956; his daughter, Peggy Imler-Steele and her husband Rich; his son, Robert Imler; four grandchildren, Carleen, Ryan, Yvonne and Clarissa; four great grandchildren, Carson, Cadence, Chiara and Mallory, all residing in California; and his sister, Diana Imler-Singleton, residing in Ohio.

As per Gene's request, no services will be held.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
