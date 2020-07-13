1/1
WALTER J. FUDROW
1940 - 2020
RAMEY - Walter J. Fudrow, 80, of Ramey and a guest of Windy Hill Village-Philipsburg Senior Living, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Village.

Born June 25, 1940 in Barnesboro, he was a son of the late John W. and Carolyn (Malik) Fudrow.

Walt was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale.

He was a United States Navy veteran.

Walt was first employed at Nabisco in New Jersey. He later along with his brother John owned and operated JWF Plumbing and Heating. He worked as a heating, ventilation and air conditioning repairman for Christoff Oil and Martin Oil.

Walt was an avid race car fan and enjoyed working with the Jones Sprint Car team.

Walt was a good and loyal friend to many.

He was a dedicated volunteer for the Ramey Vol. Fire Co. and the Houtzdale-Ramey EMS.

Surviving is a sister, Carol Pope of Aiken, S.C.; and a brother, John Fudrow and his wife Linda of Stevens.

Also surviving are a two nephews, John Fudrow and Brent Pope; two nieces, Lori Videtto and Lisa Fronczak; along with two great-nephews, Timothy Videtto and Luke Fronczak; and two great-nieces, Dara Fudrow and Angeline Fronczak.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, James Pope.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family requests memorial donations may be made in Walt's memory to Christ the King Catholic Church, 123 Good St., Houtzdale.

Walt will be laid to rest beside his mother at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Madera.

Online condolences may be made to the family at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Progress from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
