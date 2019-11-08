|
HUNTINGDON - Walter L. Butler Sr., 76, of Huntingdon, and formerly of Osceola Mills, died on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at the UPMC Altoona Hospital.
Born on July 27, 1943 in Coalport, he was the son of the late Cecil and Myrna (Faulkner) Butler.
He was a retired notary and settlement agent and had obtained his GED.
He is survived by his companion, Mildred Fisher; three sons, Walter L. Butler Jr. and his wife Crystal of Osceola Mills, Chad R. Butler and his wife Justine of Glen Burnie, MD and Randy L. Butler and his wife Kelly of Pasadena, MD; two brothers, John Butler and his wife Anna of Osceola Mills and William Butler and his wife Pam of Smithmill; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills with the Rev. Robert Bruinooge officiating.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 3 p.m. to funeral time at the funeral home.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.heathfuneral.com.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019