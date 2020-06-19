Walter Lee Koontz Jr.
1962 - 2020
CURWENSVILLE - Walter Lee Koontz Jr., 57, of Curwensville, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.

Born Nov. 11, 1962 in Clearfield, he was the son of Walter L. Sr. and Geraldine (Baker) Koontz. Mr. Koontz had been a truck driver and worked for PennDOT doing snow removal. He was a life member of the Station 6 Hyde Vol. Fire Co. and was also a member of the Lawrence Township Fire Police.

On July 14, 1989 he wed the former Betty A. Davis, who survives along with two children, a son, Walter L. Koontz III of Curwensville and a daughter, Patricia A. Koontz and her fiancée Brian Grensavitch of Nemacolin. Also surviving is a grandson, Vincent Grensavitch and a sister, Brenda Collins and husband Bill of Curwensville.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no public visitation or services.

The family suggests contributions be made to the Hyde Vol. Fire Co. P.O. Box 246, Hyde, PA 16843-0246.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Progress from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
