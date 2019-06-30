JAMESTOWN, N.Y. - Wanda Fry, 91, of Jamestown, N.Y., passed away at 7:41 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, in the Heritage Green Rehab and Skilled Nursing Facility.



A Jamestown area resident since 1962, she was born July 7, 1927 in Granville, a daughter of the late Marshall and Sarah Wilkinson Tyler.



Before her retirement, she had worked for the former Brostrom's in downtown Jamestown. In earlier years she had worked for Sears, Polly's and the Lucy's Store in Jamestown. While living in Pennsylvania, she was a local Avon representative for several years.



Surviving are a daughter, Cathy (David) Hillebert of Jamestown; a daughter-in-law, Mary Fry of Jamestown; six grandchildren, Bruce Fry of Idaho, Scott Fry of Celoron, N.Y., Christopher Lee of Jamestown, Cheryl Dracup of Ashville, N.Y., Rusty Campbell, Joseph Campbell, both of Jamestown; six great-grandchildren, Ambrosia Lee, Benjamin Lee, Jeremiah Lee, Magnolia Fry, Jeb Fry, Lily Fry; and two sisters, Jean Noel of Coalport and Willetta Shrock of Houtzdale.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Merle Fry Jr., whom she married Dec. 7, 1946 in Coalport and who died Jan. 15, 2002; a son, Marshall Bruce Fry, who died April 16, 2007; four brothers, Marshall, William, Tom and Dick Tyler; and two sisters, Evelyn Tyler and Ethel Cusick.



A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Visitation will not be observed.



Memorials may be made to Chautauqua County Hospice and Palliative Care, 20 West Fairmount Ave. Lakewood, NY 14750 or to the Chautauqua County Humane Society, 2825 Strunk Rd. Jamestown, NY 14701.



You may leave words of condolence to Wanda's family at www.lindfuneralhome.com. Published in The Progress from June 30 to July 1, 2019