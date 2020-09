WEST DECATUR - Wanda Loretta Graham, 82, of West Decatur, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Aug. 20, 2020 at her home.



Family and friends are welcomed to a Celebration of Life Service at the Lighthouse Evangelical Church, West Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Casey Maines officiating.



The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.

