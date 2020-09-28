1/1
WARREN GRAFFIUS
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WARREN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RAMEY - Warren Graffius, 64, of Ramey, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at his residence.

Born Oct. 26, 1955 in Philipsburg, his was the son of the late Zane W. Graffius and Loretta (Jones) Graffius of Ramey.

He attended the Ramey United Methodist Church and was a member of the Houtzdale Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 327, Morann Citizens Club, Croatian Club Lodge, Smoke Run, and the Janesville Veterans of Foreign War Post 1621.

He retired from Hubler Bros. where he was employed as a welder and fabricator.

Warren enjoyed restoring antique cars, building model cars and just enjoyed working.

Along with his mother he is survived by two sons, Chester (Candy) Graffius of Houtzdale, and Timothy Graffius of Ramey; three grandchildren, Makenna, Zane and Timothy Jr.

Also surviving are three sisters, Jody (Dennis) Odrosky of Houtzdale, Jocelyn Richardson of Coalport, and Wanda Jean (Randy) Fulton of Dubois; a niece and several nephews.

Warren was preceded in death by his father.

Pastor Clare Pannebaker will preside over a Funeral Service at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc, Houtzdale on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Friends will be received at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Interment will be at Beulah Cemetery, Ramey.

Donations may be made in Warren's memory to the Ramey United Methodist Church, 411 Main St., Ramey, PA 16671.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved