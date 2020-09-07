HOUTZDALE - Warren Lee Thomas, 88, of Houtzdale, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at his residence.
Born May 2, 1932 in Brisbin, he was a son of the late Cyril and Jennette (Lobb) Thomas.
Lee was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, Houtzdale, the Osceola Masonic Lodge 515 F&AM, member and dedicated volunteer for the Houtzdale-Ramey EMS, and the Houtzdale Fire Co. for many years.
He retired from Sears in 1993, where he was employed as a service technician for over 25 years.
He served honorably with the United States Army.
Lee loved watching his grandchildren play sports, Friday morning breakfast with his family, fishing and camping.
On Oct. 16, 1953 in the First United Methodist Church, Houtzdale, he married Shirley (Hensel) Thomas, who preceded him in death on Jan. 11, 2008.
Surviving is a son, Rick (Beth) Thomas of Ramey; seven grandchildren, Harmony Switala, Shannon (Keagen) Forman, Matthew Kephart, Kelsey (Scott) Gulish, Brandon, Ryan and Devin Thomas.
Also surviving are five great-grandchildren, Chris and Lily Switala, Jace and Malia Forman, Aria Gulish and a brother John William Thomas of Jamestown, N.Y.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two daughters, Luann Washel on May 19, 2015, and Holly Kay Kephart on May 29, 2020; and a brother, Calvin Gene Thomas.
The Rev. Robert Ford will preside over a Memorial Service at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc, Houtzdale on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Friends will be received at the funeral home Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Please follow COVID 19 restrictions.
Interment will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.