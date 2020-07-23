ALDIE, Va. - Wayne B. Gallo, 72, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at Capital Caring Health, Adler Center on the Van Metre Campus, Aldie, Va.
Wayne was born on Dec. 11, 1947, in Janesville, son of the late Elizabeth "Betty" (Richards) Gallo.
Wayne grew up in (North) Philipsburg and was a graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School. While in school, he was involved in gymnastics, wrestling and golf. He was a member of the Philipsburg Country Club and worked in the Pro Shop.
Wayne moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., at the age of 20, to serve at the world headquarters of Jehovah's Witnesses; which is known as Bethel. While serving there, he was responsible for sending Bible literature to countries throughout the world. Wayne had the opportunity to work and serve right next to John Grott, who was part of the governing body of the organization. Wayne served at Bethel for over four years.
Wayne left Bethel to marry Verlin Black. They were soon assigned to Lynn, Mass. to help serve a congregation "where the need was great". After a year, they moved back to Brooklyn and served in the Eastern Parkway Congregation where he became the Presiding Overseer. He had the opportunity to serve with George Couch, who was the Vice-President of the organization.
Wayne held numerous positions in the congregations that he served: Ministry School Overseer, Watchtower Overseer, Secretary of the Congregation and Presiding Overseer. He was given the opportunity to serve with seven different congregations in four different states.
During much of his adult life, he was a professional painter who had a reputation for the highest quality of work. Because of his high work ethic, he was afforded the opportunity to meet and work for many well-known people and companies; whether it be their homes, apartments or offices.
Wayne is survived by three fine children, son Jason W. Gallo (Linda Gallo) and their two children, Jaelyn and Jason Jr.; son Jesse B. Gallo (Melissa Gallo) and their three children, Jesse Jr., Amriana and Brennan; and daughter Sarita Gallo, and her four children, Jadin, Jayani, Quentin "Mikel" and Kelsie.
Wayne and Verlin divorced after 33 years of marriage; however, they remained very close friends, and she was by his side when he passed away.
Wayne is also survived by a brother Paul "Jack" Gallo (Marianne Gallo), of Middletown; a sister, Lisa Sievers (Al Sievers), of (North) Philipsburg; and numerous other extended family members.
Wayne was preceded in death by his sister, Michal M. "Shelly" Mease in October 2017; and his mother, Elizabeth "Betty" (Richards) Gallo in November 2017.
There will be a service via Zoom video on Friday, July 24, 2020, beginning at 7 p.m. Please log on at https://jworg.zoom.us/j/9574651887
pwd=alpCSDhHSWpES3g2ZnJkRzJpOFhUZz09, password 1914 will be needed.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 2-4 p.m., at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with a service via Zoom video beginning at 2:30 p.m. Those not in attendance may log on at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5231748424.
The family of Wayne Gallo wishes to express our sincere thanks for the flowers and other expressions of love. Please post pics of Wayne at https://www.kudoboard.com/boards/41Zer0oW.
Wayne was known for being a very honest person and a hard worker. He will definitely be missed by all who knew him.
