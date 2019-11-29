Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Czerwinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Czerwinski


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Czerwinski Obituary
PHILIPSBURG - Wayne Czerwinski, 65, of Philipsburg, died on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at his home.

Born on Feb. 8, 1954 in Philipsburg, he was the son of Theodore and Norma Jean (Hicks) Czerwinski of Duncansville.

He was a retired Truck Driver for Samuel Lansberry Trucking of Woodland and was a 1972 graduate of the Philipsburg-Osceola High School.

He was preceded in death by his birth father, John Berhosky.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by one daughter, Tracey L. Czerwinsky and her companion Troy Pelton of Osceola Mills; four sisters, Terry McClellan and her husband Thomas of Waynesboro, Shelley Roadarmel and her husband Paul of New Cumberland, Dawn Marie Paul and her husband Shannon of Denver, and Toni Atkins and her husband Thomas of Newark, MD; two brothers, Kevin Czerwinski and his wife Regina of Pacifica, CA and Brian Berhosky and his wife Linda of Coraopolis; three grandchildren, Ethan, Kennedy and Levi; several nieces and nephews; and his canine companion, Doodle.

The memorial service will be held on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills with the Rev. Robert Bruinooge officiating.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 1 p.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.heathfuneral.com.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -