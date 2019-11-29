|
PHILIPSBURG - Wayne Czerwinski, 65, of Philipsburg, died on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at his home.
Born on Feb. 8, 1954 in Philipsburg, he was the son of Theodore and Norma Jean (Hicks) Czerwinski of Duncansville.
He was a retired Truck Driver for Samuel Lansberry Trucking of Woodland and was a 1972 graduate of the Philipsburg-Osceola High School.
He was preceded in death by his birth father, John Berhosky.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one daughter, Tracey L. Czerwinsky and her companion Troy Pelton of Osceola Mills; four sisters, Terry McClellan and her husband Thomas of Waynesboro, Shelley Roadarmel and her husband Paul of New Cumberland, Dawn Marie Paul and her husband Shannon of Denver, and Toni Atkins and her husband Thomas of Newark, MD; two brothers, Kevin Czerwinski and his wife Regina of Pacifica, CA and Brian Berhosky and his wife Linda of Coraopolis; three grandchildren, Ethan, Kennedy and Levi; several nieces and nephews; and his canine companion, Doodle.
The memorial service will be held on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills with the Rev. Robert Bruinooge officiating.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 1 p.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019