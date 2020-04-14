Home

Gibbons Funeral Home
1085 Main St
Coalport, PA 16627
(814) 672-5600
WAYNE G. BALL SR.


1951 - 2020
WAYNE G. BALL SR. Obituary
COALPORT - Wayne G. Ball Sr., 68, R.D. Coalport, died April 12, 2020 at home.

Born July 22, 1951 in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late Wilfred Guy and Margaret (Snow) Ball.

He was preceded in death by a son, Wayne Jr. "Buster" on June 4, 2008; sisters, Ruella Hillyer and Patty; and brothers, Wilfred A. and Kenneth.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, the former Wilda Dotts, whom he married Nov. 1, 1971 in Coalport; daughters, Sherry S. (Mike) Potter and Donna D. Ball; six grandchildren, Alicia and Michael Potter, Linsey Ball, and Cheyenne, Jasmine and Savannah Sacolic; one great-grandson, Cooper Potter; sisters, Ruth Ann Shomo, Darlene (Mike) Vereshack, and Rhonda (Dave) Barrett; and one brother, Dennis Gates; sister-in-law, Sue (John) Carter; numerous nieces, nephews and family friends, and a very special little man, Carter Ryan.

Wayne was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, working in his garage, and playing on his backhoe.

He retired as a heavy equipment operator from the strip mines.

He was a lifetime member of Coalport VFW Post 7043, and a member of the Coalport Moose Lodge.

Due to the corona virus pandemic there will be no viewing.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements in charge of Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport.

www.gibbonsfhashvillecoalport.com
Published in The Progress from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
