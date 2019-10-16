Home

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calling hours
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
Wilbur D. Wallace


1923 - 2019
Wilbur D. Wallace Obituary
MORRISDALE - Wilbur D. Wallace, 96, of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Penn Highlands, Clearfield.

Born May 19, 1923 in Woodland, he was the son of the late Paul and Elva (English) Wallace.

On May 24, 1946, he married Syble J. (Williams) Wallace, who preceded him in death on May 13, 2006.

Surviving are his children, Michael Wallace and wife Phyllis of Pleasant Valley, Lynda of Shiloh, Geano Wallace and wife Debra of West Decatur, Edward Wallace and wife Jackie of Curwensville, David Wallace and wife Marge of Frenchville; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his faithful fur companion, "Cope".

Also surviving are his siblings, Richard Wallace of Rockton, Frances Maines of Shiloh, James Wallace of Shiloh, Russell Wallace of Shiloh and Walt Wallace of Wallaceton.

Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Chris Maines; and three brothers, Burton, Frank and Ardell Wallace.

Wilbur retired from Lady Jane Collieries, Inc., Penfield.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during WWII in the South Pacific where he received the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon, the Good Conduct Medal and the Victory Medal.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, and again on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Funeral services will be held from the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. with Pastor Samuel Maines officiating.

He will be laid to rest at Dale United Methodist Cemetery, Woodland.

Military honors will be accorded at the graveside by the Moshannon Valley Independent Honor Guard.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
