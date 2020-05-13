MORRISDALE - Wilford R. Homman, 81, of Morrisdale, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home.
Born March 1, 1939 in Lecontes Mills, he was the son of the late Chester and Helen (Miller) Homman.
Wilford was a member of Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Allport.
He was employed as a machinist for Clearfield Machine until his retirement in 2001.
Wilford enjoyed being in the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and taking walks with his dog. He especially enjoyed camping with his family.
On March 7, 1959 he married the former Mary Hoover, who survives in Morridale.
Surviving are three sons, Brian (Sharleen) Homman of Lance, Bradley Homman of Clearfield, Derek (Yukiko) Homman of Frederick, Md.; along with five grandchildren, Brandi (Jonathan) Freeberg, Matthew Homman, Kai, Koul and Mei Homman.
Also surviving are two great grandchildren, Gage and Amelia Freeberg; three sisters, Wilda Williams of Morrisdale, Janice Dunlap of Chester Hill, Debbie Stiner of Kylertown; and a brother, Don Homman of Bigler.
Wilford was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Leon and Harold Homman; and a sister, Beverly Matson.
In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, a private service officiated by Pastor Kenneth Leonard will be held for Wilford's immediate family.
Wilford will be laid to rest in Center Hill Cemetery, Morrisdale.
Donations in Wilford's memory can be made to The Parkinson Foundation of Western Pennsylvania, 575 Lincoln Ave. No. 101, Bellevue, PA 15202; or Penn Highlands Hospice, 204 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
The Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home, Houtzdale is in care of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
Born March 1, 1939 in Lecontes Mills, he was the son of the late Chester and Helen (Miller) Homman.
Wilford was a member of Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Allport.
He was employed as a machinist for Clearfield Machine until his retirement in 2001.
Wilford enjoyed being in the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and taking walks with his dog. He especially enjoyed camping with his family.
On March 7, 1959 he married the former Mary Hoover, who survives in Morridale.
Surviving are three sons, Brian (Sharleen) Homman of Lance, Bradley Homman of Clearfield, Derek (Yukiko) Homman of Frederick, Md.; along with five grandchildren, Brandi (Jonathan) Freeberg, Matthew Homman, Kai, Koul and Mei Homman.
Also surviving are two great grandchildren, Gage and Amelia Freeberg; three sisters, Wilda Williams of Morrisdale, Janice Dunlap of Chester Hill, Debbie Stiner of Kylertown; and a brother, Don Homman of Bigler.
Wilford was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Leon and Harold Homman; and a sister, Beverly Matson.
In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, a private service officiated by Pastor Kenneth Leonard will be held for Wilford's immediate family.
Wilford will be laid to rest in Center Hill Cemetery, Morrisdale.
Donations in Wilford's memory can be made to The Parkinson Foundation of Western Pennsylvania, 575 Lincoln Ave. No. 101, Bellevue, PA 15202; or Penn Highlands Hospice, 204 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
The Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home, Houtzdale is in care of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from May 13 to May 14, 2020.