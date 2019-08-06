|
|
Willa Mae Keith Scoggins, 79, of Clearfield died on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.
She was born on March 18, 1940 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Ralph and Frances (Lyda) Leggs.
Mrs. Scoggins was employed at the former Clear Haven Nursing Home as a nurses aid. She also was an in-home personal care giver. She loved to cook and enjoyed cuisine. She also liked to tend her vegetable and flower gardens.
Mrs. Scoggins was a member of former St. Johns Baptist Church, Clearfield and more recently attended the Abundant Life Fellowship, Philipsburg.
She is survived by two children, Percy 'Perry' Scoggins III and wife Eliana Scoggins of Bunker Hill, W. Va., and Melissa Toman and husband Peter of Clearfield; eight grandchildren, Morgan, Tamiko, Bjorn, Michael, Matthew, Brooklyn, Macy and Ashley; nine great-grandchildren, Jada, Lauryn, Isabella, Mailyn, Leyla, London, Avry, Zoey, and Delilah; five siblings, Shirley Davenport, Ralph 'Bo' Leggs, Charles Leggs, William Leggs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Percy D. Scoggins Jr. on March 9, 2004. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Tanya Scoggins; a great-granddaughter, Arianna; a brother, Jonathan Leggs; and a sister, Anna Jones.
Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Saturday at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Dean Krause and Pastor Steve Wymer officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Clearfield.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9-10 a.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation, 700 Leonard St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019