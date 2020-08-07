ST. PETERSBURG, Florida - William A. "Bill" Brady, 81, originally from Clearfield, passed away on Aug. 4, 2020 in St. Petersburg, FL surrounded by his loving family.
He was born and raised in Clearfield, the son of the late Roy and Blanche Brady. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Carolyn; two sons, William "Billy" Brady Jr. and Thomas Brady; daughter-in-law Jennifer; brother Larry of Maryville, TN; and many nieces and nephews. He was known as "Pop" to his two wonderful grandsons, Kyle and Quinn Brady, who were the light of his life for the past 20 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Robert Brady.
Bill served eight years in the United States Army Signal Corps, including service in Vietnam, and was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious achievement in ground operations against hostile forces. After his military service, he and his family moved to Florida where he was employed as an engineer at Verizon-GTE Telephone Company for 35 years before retiring in 2004.
He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and a prior deacon at Garden Crest Presbyterian Church in St. Petersburg, FL. He enjoyed volunteering and had a positive impact through coaching at Meadowlawn Little League for over 10 years. He was an avid lifelong golfer who, after retirement, enjoyed playing with his family and friends at least three times a week. He also loved working with his wife and grandkids in their garden.
Bill loved spending time with his family. He loved the holidays, especially Christmas, and always looked forward to his annual Christmas Eve party. His family cherished how he always had a good story to tell at dinner or a piece of advice to share when he knew you needed it. Bill was the core of his family and will be greatly missed.
Funeral Mass will take place at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Petersburg on Friday, Aug. 14 at 1:30 p.m. His interment service with military honors at Bay Pines National Cemetery will be shared on the funeral home website VeteransFuneralCare.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for any donations to be made to The First Tee of St. Petersburg.