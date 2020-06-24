SHILOH - William M. "Bill" Buck, 64, of Shiloh, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Mt. Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Bill was born Feb. 2, 1956 in Clearfield, the son of Perry A. and Helen L. (Fleming) Buck.
He was a graduate of Clearfield Area High School, Class of 1974, and received his Diesel Mechanic certification from Clearfield Vo-Tech. He was well known for his mechanic abilities, and prided himself on being able to fix "anything with wheels and a motor."
Bill was an owner-operator of his triaxle and tractor-trailer for over 20 years, and drove for various local companies for the last 10 years of his career. Many knew him by his CB radio handles, "Gopher", "Goofy," and "Wild Bill", or knew him by his blue Ford triaxle and teal "Goofy's Express" Peterbilt. You couldn't mistake Bill out on the road because his trucks were the ones with Ozzy Osborne's "Crazy Train" on them. To his friends and neighbors, he was known as the "Unofficial Mayor of Shiloh."
He was a long-time blood donor, and believed in helping wherever he could. He helped coach his children's t-ball teams, specifically the Orange Crushers, and sponsored teener and minor league baseball teams. Being a classic car enthusiast, and diehard Ford fan, he also helped sponsor local auto-racing teams. He was a Boy Scout Troop 20 Den Master, and frequently helped at Camp Mountain Run during his time with the Boy Scouts.
William is survived by his wife, Jaimy C. (Walker) Buck; his two children, a son, Jeremy Ross Buck and his wife Heather, and a daughter, Cody L. Buck, all of Shiloh; his two grandchildren, Lydia and Jensen; three siblings, Kathy A. Swoope and her husband Roger of Shiloh, Edward E. Fleming, Sr. and his wife Ellen of Shawville, Thelma Goodrow of Hyde; his late brother's wife Rosemary of Iowa; and numerous well-loved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, great aunts and uncles, great nieces and nephews, and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Robert D. Buck of Iowa.
Funeral Services will be held at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Brenda Libreatori officiating.
Interment will be at Bradford Cemetery.
Friends will be received on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the funeral home from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the hour of services.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to a charity of donor's choice.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Bill was born Feb. 2, 1956 in Clearfield, the son of Perry A. and Helen L. (Fleming) Buck.
He was a graduate of Clearfield Area High School, Class of 1974, and received his Diesel Mechanic certification from Clearfield Vo-Tech. He was well known for his mechanic abilities, and prided himself on being able to fix "anything with wheels and a motor."
Bill was an owner-operator of his triaxle and tractor-trailer for over 20 years, and drove for various local companies for the last 10 years of his career. Many knew him by his CB radio handles, "Gopher", "Goofy," and "Wild Bill", or knew him by his blue Ford triaxle and teal "Goofy's Express" Peterbilt. You couldn't mistake Bill out on the road because his trucks were the ones with Ozzy Osborne's "Crazy Train" on them. To his friends and neighbors, he was known as the "Unofficial Mayor of Shiloh."
He was a long-time blood donor, and believed in helping wherever he could. He helped coach his children's t-ball teams, specifically the Orange Crushers, and sponsored teener and minor league baseball teams. Being a classic car enthusiast, and diehard Ford fan, he also helped sponsor local auto-racing teams. He was a Boy Scout Troop 20 Den Master, and frequently helped at Camp Mountain Run during his time with the Boy Scouts.
William is survived by his wife, Jaimy C. (Walker) Buck; his two children, a son, Jeremy Ross Buck and his wife Heather, and a daughter, Cody L. Buck, all of Shiloh; his two grandchildren, Lydia and Jensen; three siblings, Kathy A. Swoope and her husband Roger of Shiloh, Edward E. Fleming, Sr. and his wife Ellen of Shawville, Thelma Goodrow of Hyde; his late brother's wife Rosemary of Iowa; and numerous well-loved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, great aunts and uncles, great nieces and nephews, and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Robert D. Buck of Iowa.
Funeral Services will be held at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Brenda Libreatori officiating.
Interment will be at Bradford Cemetery.
Friends will be received on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the funeral home from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the hour of services.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to a charity of donor's choice.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.