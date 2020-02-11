|
William B. Cole, 71, of Clearfield, died on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at the Highland View Health Care in Brockway.
Born on March 18, 1948 in Surveyor, Girard Township, he was the son of the late James and Edith (Shirey) Cole.
He was of the Christian faith and a coal miner for the former Associated Drilling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Krista Kay Weitosh; two sisters, Dessie Lee and Rose Merritts; and one brother, Robert Cole.
He is survived by his companion, Anglika Shields of Clearfield; two daughters, Bobbie Jo Cole of Drifting and Tammy Cole and her fiancee Stephen Fye of Drifting; one son, Dennis Cole and his wife Krista of Wallaceton; two sisters, Frances Woodring and her husband Albert of Woodland, and Linda McGonigal and her husband Ralph of Karthaus; three brothers, Douglas Cole and his wife Kim of Clearfield, Larry Cole and his wife Cindy of LeContes Mills, and Jim Cole of Clearfield; eight grandchildren, Jacob Cole, Andy Kephart, Kaytlynn Weitosh, Summer Weitosh, Landon Weitosh, Gabriel Fye, Stephen Fye and Alexis Meek; and five great-grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, with the Rev. Timothy Richmond officiating.
Burial will be at the Reidy Cemetery in Wallaceton.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 6 p.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.
