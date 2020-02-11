Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM COLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM B. COLE


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM B. COLE Obituary
William B. Cole, 71, of Clearfield, died on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at the Highland View Health Care in Brockway.

Born on March 18, 1948 in Surveyor, Girard Township, he was the son of the late James and Edith (Shirey) Cole.

He was of the Christian faith and a coal miner for the former Associated Drilling.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Krista Kay Weitosh; two sisters, Dessie Lee and Rose Merritts; and one brother, Robert Cole.

He is survived by his companion, Anglika Shields of Clearfield; two daughters, Bobbie Jo Cole of Drifting and Tammy Cole and her fiancee Stephen Fye of Drifting; one son, Dennis Cole and his wife Krista of Wallaceton; two sisters, Frances Woodring and her husband Albert of Woodland, and Linda McGonigal and her husband Ralph of Karthaus; three brothers, Douglas Cole and his wife Kim of Clearfield, Larry Cole and his wife Cindy of LeContes Mills, and Jim Cole of Clearfield; eight grandchildren, Jacob Cole, Andy Kephart, Kaytlynn Weitosh, Summer Weitosh, Landon Weitosh, Gabriel Fye, Stephen Fye and Alexis Meek; and five great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, with the Rev. Timothy Richmond officiating.

Burial will be at the Reidy Cemetery in Wallaceton.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 6 p.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook go to www.heathfuneral.com.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -