William Blake Shugarts
1927 - 2020
MORRISDALE - William Blake Shugarts, 92, of Morrisdale, passed away on Aug. 24, 2020 at Ridgeview Eldercare, Curwensville.

Born Dec. 25, 1927 in Morrisdale (Centre Hill), he was the son of the late Date and Kathryn (Hynd) Shugarts.

On July 30, 1948 in Kylertown, he married Betty Jane (Pearce) Shugarts who preceded him in death March 24, 2017.

Bill is survived by sons, Robert L Shugarts and wife Susan, of Egg Harbor, NJ; William B. Shugarts Jr. and wife Amy, Valley Springs, CA; Jeffery V. Shugarts and wife Judy of Morrisdale; daughter, Kate M. Norris and husband Mark of Clearfield and Susan Beichner and husband Daryl of Clearfield, 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, George Michael Shugarts; a brother, George; and sisters, Margaret Franson and Kathryn (Kass) Forcey.

Bill was an active member of Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Allport; Centre Hill Grange, Morrisdale; Funeral Honor Guard and volunteer with AARP Tax Aide for 20 years. He was an avid Penn State and Steeler Fan.

He enlisted in the Army in 1946 and served in the Philippines for a year and a half. Upon discharge he enlisted in Army Reserves and retired as Master Sgt. E8 after 31 years.

He was self employed hauling pulp wood for ten years and worked part-time at Hubler Brothers, Clearfield for 10 years. In 1967, he was employed at PennDOT where he retired after 25 years.

Due to COVID restrictions, the viewing and services will be private and private interment will be held at a future date. Burial will be in Centre Hill United Methodist Cemetery, Morrisdale. Military honors will be accorded by Moshannon Valley Honor Guard.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Gethsemane United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 185, Allport, PA 16821.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, PA is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Progress from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
