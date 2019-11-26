|
DUBOIS - Willard C. Dunlap, 91 of DuBois, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born on May 8, 1928, in Brockway, he was the son of the late Plum E. and Annabelle (Pierce) Dunlap.
On June 14, 1958 he married his wife of 61 years, Ruth A. McCartney Dunlap in Lynwood, Calif. She survives.
Willard was a veteran of the United States Army where he served during the Korean War.
He was a member of the George D. Montgomery American Legion Post 17 and traveled throughout the world. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
He was an airframe and engine mechanic for Western/Delta Airlines at Los Angeles International Airport.
Willard is survived by several beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Robert and Lester Dunlap; and sisters, Adeline DiPillo, Dorthalene Snedden and June Sturniolo.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with the Rev. Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.
Full military Honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard from the funeral home.
Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Grampian.
Memorial donations may be made to a .
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019