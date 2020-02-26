|
|
CHESTER HILL - William C. "Twiddles" Twist, 86, of Chester Hill, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at his residence.
William was born on Dec. 25, 1933, in (Hudson) RD Philipsburg, a son of the late Aaron and Kathryn C. (Rafferty) Twist.
William was a 1951 graduate of the former Philipsburg High School. Following high school, he served with the U.S. Army during the Korean war era.
He was employed during his working career with Charles Navasky & Co.; he retired after 43 years of service.
William was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Philipsburg. He served for many years on the church vestry, was a member of the choir and he enjoyed helping with church dinners. He was always ready to lend a hand when something needed to be done.
He was a 50 Year Life Member of the Moshannon Lodge #391, F.& A.M., Philipsburg; and a Life Member of the Valley of Williamsport Scottish Rite Consistory, where he served on the 24th. Degree Team. He was also a member of the Jaffa Shrine, Altoona.
William was a Life Member and P.E.R. of the B.P.O. Elks Lodge #1173, Philipsburg. He was elected Elk of the Year in 1973.
William was also active in local government as he served on the Chester Hill Borough Council for a number of years.
He also enjoyed a few activities in his spare time. He loved hunting, fishing and he was an accomplished bowler. He loved gardening and took great pride in having one of the nicest gardens in town. He was an avid Penn State, Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates fan. He also enjoyed attending his children's and grandchildren's activities.
William was married on Sept. 13, 1968, in Gearhartville, to the former Diane C. Shimmel, who survives at home.
He is also survived by one son, Todd W. Twist and his wife, Carla, of Philipsburg; Christine C. Sypa and her husband, Michael, of Philipsburg; two grandchildren, Nicholas Michael Sypa and Aaron Andrew Twist; and numerous other extended family members including a special niece and nephew, Robin and Scott Lukens and two godchildren, Paula Colose and Douglas McClellan.
William was preceded in death by five sisters: Kathryn "Dot" Fisher, Naomi Mitchell Butterworth, Virginia Vaughn, Barbara Johnson and an infant sister, Vivian Mayme Twist; and two brothers, Walter Roy Twist and an infant brother, Nicholas Aaron Twist, in addition to his parents.
Visitation will be on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg. An Elks Memorial Service will begin at 7:45 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Philipsburg, with the Rev. Robert McKay, IV, officiating.
Interment will be in Philipsburg Cemetery.
Military Honors will be accorded by the Philipsburg American Legion Honor Guard.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his loving caregivers: Shelly, Sharon, Tina, Barb, and Lois.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in William's memory to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 170, Philipsburg, PA 16866 or to the Moshannon Valley YMCA, Backpack Program, P.O. Box 426, Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020