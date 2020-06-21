WILLIAM CECIL COBLE
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CASANOVA - William Cecil Coble, 65, of Casanova, went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born March 22, 1955 in Clearfield, he was the son of the late Sanford C. Coble and Betty L. (Best) Coble, who survives in Casanova.

Along with his mother, he was survived by his siblings, Sanford Coble, Jr., and his wife Susan, Pueblo West of Colorado, Richard A. Coble of Philipsburg, Robert W. Coble and wife Lori of Allport, Debra L. Hawk and husband Terry of Drifting, and David L. Coble Casanova; four nieces and four nephews.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Ann Coble.

William was a 1974 graduate of Philipsburg High School and graduated from Clearfield Vo Tech, Clearfield. He was a member of the AMVETS, Philipsburg, the L.O.O.M., Clearfield and the Carpathian Club, Hawk Run.

There will be no public visitation.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved