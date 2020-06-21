CASANOVA - William Cecil Coble, 65, of Casanova, went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.



Born March 22, 1955 in Clearfield, he was the son of the late Sanford C. Coble and Betty L. (Best) Coble, who survives in Casanova.



Along with his mother, he was survived by his siblings, Sanford Coble, Jr., and his wife Susan, Pueblo West of Colorado, Richard A. Coble of Philipsburg, Robert W. Coble and wife Lori of Allport, Debra L. Hawk and husband Terry of Drifting, and David L. Coble Casanova; four nieces and four nephews.



Besides his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Ann Coble.



William was a 1974 graduate of Philipsburg High School and graduated from Clearfield Vo Tech, Clearfield. He was a member of the AMVETS, Philipsburg, the L.O.O.M., Clearfield and the Carpathian Club, Hawk Run.



There will be no public visitation.



Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

