William D. Graham, 92, of Clearfield died on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at the Colonial Courtyard, Clearfield.
He was born on Oct. 15, 1927, a son of the late Carl and Harriet (Vardy) Graham.
Bill enjoyed playing the organ and growing apple trees.
He was a member of Clearfield Alliance Church.
Mr. Graham served with the U. S. Army.
He is survived by his grandson, Troy Graham and wife Rebekah; a daughter-in-law, Anita Graham; three great-grandchildren, William Graham, Waylon Graham, and Addison Graham; two brothers, Carl Graham, and Jim Graham; and two sisters, Betty McConahy and husband Ralph, and Erma Mohney.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian E. Graham on Jan. 26, 2015 and whom he wed June 17, 1950. He was also preceded in death by two sons, Larry Graham, and Marvin Graham; three brothers, Bob Graham, John Graham, and David Graham; and a sister, June Graham.
Funeral services will be held at the Clearfield Alliance Church on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Dr. Duane A. White and the Rev. Robert B. Goldenberg officiating. Interment will follow at Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.
Friends will be received at the church on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Marvin Graham Scholarship Fund, Clearfield Alliance Christian School, 56 Alliance Rd., Clearfield, PA 16830.
