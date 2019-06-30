Home

Gibbons Funeral Home
1085 Main St
Coalport, PA 16627
(814) 672-5600
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Roseland Church
1953 - 2019
William Davis Obituary
IRVONA - Wiliam Davis, 66, of R.D. Irvona, died June 27, 2019.

Born June 10, 1953 in Kane, he was the son of Millard Sr. and Nora Marie (Francart) Davis.

He was preceded in death by his father, grandson, and sister, Mary Winsor.

He is survived by her mother and children, Bill Davis, Tom Davis, Matt Davis, and Donny Davis; adopted daughter, Ashlee (Josh) Bennett; step-daughters, Nicol (LeRoy) Beals and JoAnna (Jeffrey) Best; special grandchildren, Riley, Jenessa and Lucas; and several other grandchildren.

He is the brother of Millard (Rita) Davis, Kay Copley and Ted Davis. He was also survived by a special aunt, Martha Ivy and special friend, Judy Croswaite.

Bill enjoyed hunting and his flower garden. He was an ordained minister and volunteered ministering at the DuBois Nursing Home and Christ the King Manor.

At the request of the deceased there will be no viewing.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Roseland Church with the Rev. Sandy Hommer officiating.

Interment will be at Beaver Valley Cemetery.

Arrangements in charge of Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport.

www.gibbonsfhashvillecoalport.com
Published in The Progress from June 30 to July 1, 2019
