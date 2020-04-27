|
OSCEOLA MILLS - William E. "Bill" Frank, 60, of Osceola Mills, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Born on March 10, 1960 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Chester M. "Mick" Frank Jr. and D. Madelyn "Madi" (Hughes) Frank.
He was a member of the Osceola Mills United Methodist Church where he was very active as a trustee and on the finance committee.
Bill was a heavy equipment operator for Cleveland Brothers of State College, a member of the Osceola Lodge 515 F. & A. M. and was a 1978 graduate of the Philipsburg Osceola Mills High School.
He was loved by his church family and his Heritage Lodge family.
Bill is survived by one step-daughter, who Bill considered his daughter, Cherise Mooney and her husband Jed of Randall, Minn.; one step-son; three sisters, Susan Patrick and her husband George of Philipsburg, Debra Knepp and her husband Keith of Philipsburg, and Dian Slossberg and her husband David of Tierra Verde, Fla.; two grandchildren, David and Leo Mooney; his faithful dog Tucker; and seven nieces and nephews, Rachel Knepp, Megan Supenia, Nicholas Patrick, Christopher Patrick, Llnon North, Joelle Slossberg and Eli Slossberg.
A private service will be held at a later time.
Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Memorial contributions may be made to Osceola Mills United Methodist Church, 303 Curtin St., Osceola Mills, PA 16666.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020