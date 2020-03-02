|
|
William E. Knepp, 78, of Clearfield, after an extended illness, passed into the presence of the Lord of Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Born Aug. 17, 1941 in Clearfield, he was the son of the late Norman and Erma (Graham) Knepp of Wallaceton.
William attended Clearfield schools. He worked at the Clearfield Dimeling Hotel as an auditor. He also held a position as a shipping clerk at Penn Central Railroad, retiring at the age of 62 from El Cam.
Many things brought joy to his life - he was a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers and Penguins and also a fan of Penn State. Most of all, he thoroughly loved and enjoyed his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Leenora (Coble) Knepp, whom he wed Aug. 23, 1961; daughters, Wanda and her husband Tom Walker of Clearfield, Krystal and her husband Robert Rosselli of Pleasant Valley; three grandchildren, Jonelle Ensol, Thom Walker Jr. and Adrienne Zalno and spouses; three great-grandchildren, Dominick, Lucianna and Luke. He is also survived by three sisters, five brothers and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
William was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Patricia and brother Norman E. Knepp Jr. He had a cousin Glenn D. Knepp who lived with them before being deployed to Vietnam, where his life was taken in action in 1967.
A memorial service will be held at the Hyde Wesleyan Church on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hyde Wesleyan Church; or to the Mountain Laurel Activities Fund; or to St. Francis School, all of Clearfield.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020