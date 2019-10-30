|
PHILIPSBURG - William E. Parkes, 83, of Chester Hill, Philipsburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Born Aug. 22, 1936 in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late James and Julia Alice (McCabe) Parkes.
Bill was a 1954 graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola High School and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
He earned his undergraduate degree in education from Lock Haven University and later received a Master's Degree. He taught at the elementary level for the West Branch Area Schools for over 35 years and had been a member of the WBEA, PSEA and NEA while teaching. He was also the Elementary Supervisor for six years prior to the new school construction.
Bill was a very active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Philipsburg, having been a Vestry, a Junior Warden, a Senior Warden, a Lay reader, a Eucharist Assistant, a member of the Property Committee, a member of the Search Committee and an assistant of the Altar Guild. He was also a member of PASR, Mid-State Literacy Council, Philipsburg American Legion John Ashley Dennis Jr. Post 437 and was a volunteer usher at Eisenhower and the Playhouse. During high school, he was the manager of the football team and while at Lock Haven he was a Thespian. He later joined the Pennhurst Players. Bill was a good cook; especially of baking chocolate chip cookies for the grandkids. He also enjoyed needle point, origami, arts/crafts and flower arranging. He was the winner of many Heritage Days events.
On Aug. 23, 1969 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Philipsburg, he married the former Kolene Beatty, who survives at home. He is also survived by sons, Jay Parkes and his wife Morag Smith of Santa Fe, NM and Ross Parkes and his wife Melissa D'Amico Parkes of San Antonio, TX; five grandchildren, Austin, Aiden, Aaron, William R. and Sarah Ruth; a sister-in-law, Judy Parkes; a brother-in-law, Kenneth L. Dingey and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, Alice, Ruth, Kathryn, Delores; and an infant and four brothers, James, Paul, Donald and Todd.
A Requiem Eucharist will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 4th & Presqueisle St., Philipsburg, on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Robert McKay IV officiating.
Bill will be laid to rest with military honors at the Philipsburg Cemetery.
Friends will be received at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg, on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 2-4 p.m. and on Friday, Nov. 1 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019