PHILIPSBURG - William E. Thompson, 70, of Philipsburg, died Nov. 8, 2020 at his residence.Born July 7, 1950 in Philipsburg, son of Howard "Curly" and Mary Ann (Giles) Thompson.Preceded in death by father in 2004.Survived by mother of Coalport; daughters, Angela Nearhood (Joe Gallaher) of Coalport, and Trudie (Joseph) Adams of Philipsburg; five grandchildren, Ciera, Noah, Kylie, Alayna and Landen; two great-grandchildren, Quinton and Zane; sister, Barbara "Bobbie" (Scott) Striep of Beachwood, N.J.; niece, Janice (John) Ozio; and nephew, William "Billie" Kuhn.Bill was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He worked at Barnes & Tucker and Rushton Mines for many years. Member of the UMWA and Coalport VFW.There will be no viewing.A Memorial Service will be held at a later date with Military Rites in charge of Coalport VFW.Arrangements in charge of Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport.