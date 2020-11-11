1/
WILLIAM E. THOMPSON
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PHILIPSBURG - William E. Thompson, 70, of Philipsburg, died Nov. 8, 2020 at his residence.

Born July 7, 1950 in Philipsburg, son of Howard "Curly" and Mary Ann (Giles) Thompson.

Preceded in death by father in 2004.

Survived by mother of Coalport; daughters, Angela Nearhood (Joe Gallaher) of Coalport, and Trudie (Joseph) Adams of Philipsburg; five grandchildren, Ciera, Noah, Kylie, Alayna and Landen; two great-grandchildren, Quinton and Zane; sister, Barbara "Bobbie" (Scott) Striep of Beachwood, N.J.; niece, Janice (John) Ozio; and nephew, William "Billie" Kuhn.

Bill was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He worked at Barnes & Tucker and Rushton Mines for many years. Member of the UMWA and Coalport VFW.

There will be no viewing.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date with Military Rites in charge of Coalport VFW.

Arrangements in charge of Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport.
www.gibbonsfhashvillecoalport.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Funeral Home
1085 Main St
Coalport, PA 16627
(814) 672-5600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gibbons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved