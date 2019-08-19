|
WILLIAM E. YATTA
William E. "Bill" Yatta, 77, of Clearfield, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at Mountain Laurel Nursing Home.
He was born on Sept. 19, 1941 in LeContes Mills, the son of the late Julius and Olive (Jannot) Yatta.
Bill served in the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War.
Bill had worked for Clearfield Machine Shop for 37 years, retiring in 2003.
He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church. He was a lifetime member of the Clearfield Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting and cheering on his favorite teams, Notre Dame and the Steelers.
Bill is survived by his two daughters, Missy Knee and Shelly Yatta of Clearfield; a grandson, Joshua Calvello and his fiancee, Alyssia Vargas; a great grandson, Shane Calvello; and a brother, Paul Yatta of Clearfield.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Msgr. Henry Krebs officiating.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to Clearfield Fire Department, 108 E. Cherry St., Clearfield, PA 16830; or Clearfield SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
