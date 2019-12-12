|
HEPBURNIA - William "Bill" Earl McFadden, 89, life-long farmer, died Dec. 3, 2019, from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, following 35 days of hospice care at Dubois Continuum of Care Community.
Affectionately known as "Friendly Bill from Quaker Hills", he was born Sep. 16, 1930, and remained in Hepburnia, the son of late James Harold McFadden, former Clearfield County Commissioner, and Odessa Marie (Thorp), first female Prothonotary of Clearfield County.
On Apr 19, 1952 in Cumberland, Maryland he wed Elizabeth J. "Bettie" Mulhollan, surviving daughter of late William O. Mulhollan Sr. and Eva K. (Rapp).
His dairyman career ended in 1980, and thereafter, he crop farmed for a span of well over 60 years.
Named in honor of his grandfathers, he attributing his love for farming to grandparents William T. Thorp, and Vienna J. (Kirk), fondly recounting stories of his youthful days spent on the Kirk/Thorp farm, while equally enjoying time with grandparents Earl James McFadden and Edith L. (Way) in Curwensville.
His eldest sister, Donna Ruth, and second sister, Nancy L., wife of Robert C. Wriglesworth, also preceded him in death.
A 1948 graduate of Curwensville High School, he was drafted into the U.S. Army (1956-57), stationed in Fort Knox, Kentucky, sniper trained, and awarded the champion marksmanship medal of all Divisions in Europe while stationed. He remained a reservist until discharge in 1963.
During the 1950s he farmed while helping build Quaker Hills Dairy and Farm with his parents, establishing milk delivery routes as milkman to parts of Clearfield, Indiana, and bordering Jefferson Counties. Later, he purchased the farm from his parents. His early membership in the West Branch Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) was requested by his parents, in turn, he did the same for wife and sons.
He was a member of the former Penn Grange #534, Grampian Lion's Club, and served as representative for numerous farming associations.
Bill held a great capacity for friendship and fairness, both on the Clearfield County Assessment Board of Appeals, and in support of local and neighboring communities fundraising efforts.
Later in life, he loved to tend timberland and vegetable gardened through 2018.
He is survived by three sisters; Janet M. and Gary Michaels, Hepburnia; Susan J. and Anthony "Tony" Johnson, Bells Landing; and Rebecca "Becky" D. and Daryl Hertlein, Clearfield, and their families. In addition, his children Rodney A. and Lisa (Straw), William E. Jr. "Wall" and Jan (Simbeck), Hepburnia, and Mark E. and Thomas H. Baker Jr. Annapolis, Maryland survive him. His grandchildren, Molly A. (daughter of former Pamela S. Donahue) and John Gustafson, Florida; Casey McCartney, great grandson Evan (son of Jeff McCartney), Corey and Tiffany (Bell) and great granddaughter Mira, Hepburnia, and Jordyn M. and fiancé Brad Gindlesperger, Curwensville, also remain. He is survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and their families throughout the area.
In honor of his wishes, no public viewing or memorial service will be conducted. Interment will be held at a later date in Friends Cemetery, Grampian.
The family also wishes to thank the Nursing care staff of Dubois Nursing Home and Hospice caregivers. Suggested Memorial donations honoring Bill's memory may be made to the Penn Highlands Hahne Regional Cancer Center, Dubois, The West Branch Friends Cemetery Association, Grampian, or a personal cause of choice.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019