Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
Resources
More Obituaries for William Caldwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. Caldwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William F. Caldwell Obituary
William F. Caldwell, 93, of Clearfield died on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home.

He was born on Ja. 29, 1926 in Clearfield, a son of the late George and Pearl (Tinsley) Caldwell.

He was a hardworking man and a very skilled deer hunter and ball player. Bill was known by many for his charming words.

Mr. Caldwell served with the U. S. Army during World War II.

He is survived by four sons, William 'Sonny' Caldwell, Jr., Dennis Caldwell, Clifford Caldwell, and John T. Caldwell; a daughter, Billie Jo Mullen; a brother, Earl Caldwell; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

According to the family's wishes, there will be no public viewing. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now