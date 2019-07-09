William F. Caldwell, 93, of Clearfield died on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home.



He was born on Ja. 29, 1926 in Clearfield, a son of the late George and Pearl (Tinsley) Caldwell.



He was a hardworking man and a very skilled deer hunter and ball player. Bill was known by many for his charming words.



Mr. Caldwell served with the U. S. Army during World War II.



He is survived by four sons, William 'Sonny' Caldwell, Jr., Dennis Caldwell, Clifford Caldwell, and John T. Caldwell; a daughter, Billie Jo Mullen; a brother, Earl Caldwell; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



According to the family's wishes, there will be no public viewing. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.



