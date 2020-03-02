|
|
PHILIPSBURG - William F. Dixon, 73, of Philipsburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Mt. Nittany Medical Center in State College.
Mr. Dixon was born Sept. 30, 1946 in Clearfield, the son of Cecil E. and Rose Anna (Jukes) Dixon.
He had been a truck driver for 44 years and had driven for Reese Green Trucking and Kephart Trucking.
William is survived by four children, Donna Dixon and her companion Allen Root of Clearfield, William Dixon, Jr., and his wife Sonya of Clearfield, Robert Dixon and his wife Addie of Paragould, Ark., and Vincent Dixon and his wife Stephanie of Clearfield; 18 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; four siblings, Thelma Korb (Harold) of Connecticut , Mildred Korb of Connecticut, Robert Dixon (Tracey) of Shiloh and John Dixon (Linda) of Reynoldsville; numerous nieces and nephews; a step-daughter, Crystal Maines; and a step son, Rodney Dixon, and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen L. Dixon, whom he married Aug. 6, 2005 in Sandy Ridge and who passed away Oct. 8, 2019; a daughter, Margie Sizemore; a grandson, Dennis Wayne Perry, Jr.; two brothers, Cecil Dixon, Jr., and Larry Dixon; and two sisters, Sylvia Galentine and Elsie Stratton.
Funeral services will be held at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Robert B. Goldenberg officiating.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the hour of services.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the .
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020