|
|
RAMEY - William F. Williams, 93, of Ramey, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at his home.
Born Aug. 10, 1926 in Smoke Run, he was the son of the late Foster and Margaret (Lewis) Williams.
He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII as a Seaman First Class Navy armed guard 20MM gunner. He served in the European Theater in England, Belgium, Scotland, and Murmansk, Russia.
He attended The Williamsport Technical Institute, where he completed the course in die and tool making. He was employed by Thompson Products in the experimental department. He was also owner of Williams Clover Farm Market, and Williams Meat Market in Smoke Run.
On Aug. 23, 1952 in Altoona, he married the former Ruth Bricker, who preceded him in death in 2013.
He was a member of the Ramey Vol. Fire Co. where he served as a past president, V.F.W. Post 6321 in Smithmill, Masonic Lodge Jaffa Shrine, Osceola Lodge 515 F & A.M. He was also a member of Madera United Methodist Church, where he had served as a trustee and usher. He was a loving husband, father and pap.
He is survived by three children, Nancy (Alan) Fundack of Ramey, Randy (Valerie) Williams of Morrisdale, and Shelly (Frank) Hudzy of Ramey; four grandchildren, Ashley Fundack, Chelsee Williams, Emily Dickson, and Natasha Hudzy; a great-grandchild, Talon Dickson; and two step sons.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Andrew Fundack; two sisters, Ruth Walker and Dorothy Jacques; and one brother, Ralph Williams.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Monday at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Ramey.
Masonic Funeral Service will be held Sunday at 6 p.m. Interment will follow in Beulah Cemetery, Ramey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019