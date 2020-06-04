WOODLAND - William Franklin Kitko, 82, of Woodland, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his home.
He was born on Sept. 1, 1937 in Clearfield, a son of the late Stephen J. and Pearl (Heberling) Kitko.
While living in Watford City, N.D., Mr. Kitko was employed as a police chief and then worked as a truck driver for Matador Service. Upon moving to the Clearfield area, he was employed and retired from E.M. Brown. Mr. Kitko was a member of Bigler Full Gospel Tabernacle.
He was a lifetime member of the VFW and the NRA of America.
Mr. Kitko was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving from 1954-1960. He enjoyed hunting and anything gun related.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Sanders) Kitko, whom he wed May 9, 1959 in Hermantown, Minn.; five children, Margaret Knepp and husband Rudy, Marcie Bundrant and her late husband Mickey, Monica Hugill and husband Jim, Melanie Moore and husband Dave, and William Kitko and wife Jennifer; t13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Doris Saunders and husband John, Mary Jane Rowles and husband Ray, Sharon and Peggy; and a brother, Walter 'Jim' Kitko.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Jane McLaughlin and Clara-Pauline Kitko; and two brothers, Allen B. Kitko and Steve Kitko.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in the Mount Joy Cemetery, Clearfield with military honors.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Bigler Full Gospel Tabernacle, 246 Shiloh Rd., Woodland, PA 16881.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
He was born on Sept. 1, 1937 in Clearfield, a son of the late Stephen J. and Pearl (Heberling) Kitko.
While living in Watford City, N.D., Mr. Kitko was employed as a police chief and then worked as a truck driver for Matador Service. Upon moving to the Clearfield area, he was employed and retired from E.M. Brown. Mr. Kitko was a member of Bigler Full Gospel Tabernacle.
He was a lifetime member of the VFW and the NRA of America.
Mr. Kitko was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving from 1954-1960. He enjoyed hunting and anything gun related.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Sanders) Kitko, whom he wed May 9, 1959 in Hermantown, Minn.; five children, Margaret Knepp and husband Rudy, Marcie Bundrant and her late husband Mickey, Monica Hugill and husband Jim, Melanie Moore and husband Dave, and William Kitko and wife Jennifer; t13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Doris Saunders and husband John, Mary Jane Rowles and husband Ray, Sharon and Peggy; and a brother, Walter 'Jim' Kitko.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Jane McLaughlin and Clara-Pauline Kitko; and two brothers, Allen B. Kitko and Steve Kitko.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in the Mount Joy Cemetery, Clearfield with military honors.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Bigler Full Gospel Tabernacle, 246 Shiloh Rd., Woodland, PA 16881.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.