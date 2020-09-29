WINBURNE - William M. Morlock, Sr., 78, of Winburne, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 27, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.



Born March 4, 1942 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Edward A. and Ruth Fay (Bammat) Morlock.



On Sept. 25, 1969 he wed Nancy (Bigger) Morlock, who survives at home.



Also surviving are his children, Ronald Lengen and wife Terri of New Jersey, Rhonda Dunkle and husband Tom of Altoona, Lorraine McTavish and husband Rocky of Altoona, Chris Lengen and companion Amy of Winburne, and Bill "Bump" Morlock, Jr. of Lanse; 13 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren.



He was the last of his generation.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Shawna Carlson.



William was affiliated with the Methodist faith. He was a 1960 graduate of Cooper Township High School.



He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam Era.



He was a lifetime member of the Winburne Vol. Fire Co. He was an EMT for Cooper Township, and a former Cooper Township Supervisor. He had worked for Woolridge Coal Company, Clearfield as a heavy equipment operator for over 35 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in his garage and spending time with his family.



A memorial service will be held at the Lanse Evangelical Free Church, Lanse on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Matt Mitchell officiating.



He will be laid to rest at Kylertown Presbyterian Cemetery, Kylertown. Military honors will be accorded at the church. Masks are required.



Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

