Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - MADERA
254 Lynn Street
Madera, PA 16661
(814) 378-7161
WILLIAM H. RICHARDSON


1939 - 2020
WILLIAM H. RICHARDSON Obituary
MADERA - William H. Richardson, 80, of Madera, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at his home, comfortably surrounded by his wife and daughters.

Born Aug. 23, 1939, he was the son of the late Henry and Ruby (Metro) Richardson.

He married Joyce Marie Peters on Aug. 30, 1958; she survives at home.

He was a graduate of Moshannon Valley High School. He was a member of the Madera United Methodist Church. He had a trade in construction with his blasting license. He also worked for the railroad for numerous years. In 1971, he joined the United Mine Workers of America Local Union 1520 in which he served as president.

He was an avid outdoorsman, in which his passions were hunting and fishing, along with his love for his family and his dogs.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his only son, Billy; one sister, Eleanor; and two brothers, Franklin and Paul.

Along with his loving wife, he is survived by two daughters, Debbie Stallone of Philadelphia and Charlene (Roger) Berg of Glendale; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Stallone, Michelina Stallone, both of Philadelphia, Alaina (Ethan) Houtz of Carlisle, and Shawn Richardson of Philipsburg; two great-granddaughters, Catalina and Calessandra Cuello of Philadelphia.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Robert Ford officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Madera UMC, 96 Spruce St., Madera, PA 16661.

Arrangements entrusted to Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Madera.

Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
