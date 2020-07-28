SNOW SHOE - William Henry Dreibelbis III, 85, of Snow Shoe, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020, surrounded by his family at Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Bill was born on March 5, 1935, in Walpole, Mass., a son of the late Dr. William Henry and Pearl Ida Morgan Dreibelbis II.
Bill is survived by his wife of 60 years, the former Marylen Ann Duttry. Also surviving are daughters, Mary Lynne Lawrence, Susan Dreibelbis, Sandra Dreibelbis, Pearl Lane; and his son, William Henry Dreibelbis IV; his grandchildren, Rachel Hamel, Ryan St. Germain, Erin St. Germain, Philip Franson, Katrina Dreibelbis, Josiah Dreibelbis, Margaret Franson, Kaitlyn Lane, and Amanda Lane; and his great – granddaughters, Brenna Hamel, Madiline Hamel; and his great-grandson, Oliver Hamel.
Bill was a graduate of Snow Shoe High School, a graduate of California University with a B. S. degree in education and Penn State University with a Master's degree in counseling and education.
Bill was an industrial arts teacher at Clearfield High School. He then went to Bald Eagle Area High School where he was a guidance counselor for more than 30 years before his retirement.
He was also a beloved Sunday School teacher and elder at the Mountaintop Alliance Church. His life verse was Jeremiah 29:11. "For I know the plans I have for you declares the Lord. Plans to prosper you and not to harm you. Plans to give hope and a future."
Bill worked in service of others including working with the Medical Center, the Water Authority, Little League and Boy Scouts. He was also an avid outdoorsman with a deep love for the land and the water. Snow Shoe was the home he loved and his kids joked that they couldn't "get him off the mountain."
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mountaintop Alliance Church, 675 Sycamore Rd., Snow Shoe, and on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. We will be following CDC recommendations, facial coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged.
Funeral Services will be private, with Pastor Duane White officiating.
Burial will be at Askey Cemetery, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountaintop Alliance Church, 675 Sycamore Rd., Snow Shoe, PA 16874, in memory of William H. Dreibelbis III.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg.
Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com.