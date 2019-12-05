|
GLEN RICHEY - William Henry "Bill" Lord, 85, of Glen Richey, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at his residence.
Born March 20, 1934 in Bloomington, Pike Township, he was the son of the late Albert Wade and Violet Evelyn (Wilt) Lord.
Mr. Lord grew up on his family farm on Schofield Street in Curwensville.
He served in the National Guard for many years and was honorably discharged in August 1962. He worked at North American Refractories Company for more than 34 years in Curwensville before retiring.
He was a member and former Deacon of Faith Bible Church in Lumber City, and assisted at the Living Bread Ministries in Clearfield.
On Dec. 19, 1955 in Oakland, Md., he wed Doris Elaine (Matthews) Lord, who survives. Also surviving are four children, Cindy Selfridge of Glen Richey, Larry Lord of Smoke Run, Steve Lord and wife Bonnie of Olanta, and Lon Castelli and wife Angela of Clearfield; one sister, Marjorie Miller of Mahaffey; six grandchildren, Teresa Dixon, Brandon Cathcart and wife Anita, Autumn Shifter and husband Kevin, Stephanie Lord-Wetherington and husband Max, Lindsay Lord, and Brody Lord and wife Shawna; four great-grandchildren, Miranda Elensky, Hannah Dixon, Aubrey Cathcart, and Cora Wetherington; one great-great-grandchild, Brantley Elensky; as well as many step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Violet Lord; his five brothers, Wade, Bennett, Jack, Donald, and Gene Lord; and granddaughter, Jennifer Lord.
Bill was an avid gardener who had a green thumb. He took great pleasure in the outdoors, cultivating a variety of fruits, vegetables, and flowers. When he wasn't in the garden, you could often find him tinkering around on his tractor, tending to his chickens, or relaxing out on the patio admiring the hummingbirds. He loved the outdoors but there was nothing he loved more than his grandchildren. Being able to share his love, knowledge, and laughs with them brought him tremendous happiness.
Family and friends are welcomed to a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Faith Bible Church, 398 Grandview Rd., Curwensville.
The family suggests contributions be made to the Faith Bible Church, 398 Grandview Rd., Curwensville, PA 16833.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019