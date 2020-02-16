|
|
HARRISBURG - William Herbert "Bill" Traister, Sr. of Harrisburg passed away peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 13, 2020.
He was born June 10, 1933 in Clearfield, a son of the late Frank and LaVada Gormont Traister.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era and retired as the Director of Appeals at the Pennsylvania State Parole Board. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, tying flies, playing golf and spending time in Florida.
He was the widower of Beverly Ann Way Traister.
Surviving are his two sons, Bill H. Traister, Jr (Kathy Ann) of Harrisburg and Ted A. Traister (Brenda) of Conestoga; three daughters, Brenda L. Books of Blakeslee, Pam A. Mace (Gary) of Myerstown and Carrie L. Bell (Ray) of Hummelstown; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and his brother, James L. Traister of Virginia Beach, Va.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with funeral services immediately following in the Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Hershey. Interment with honors will be at 1 p.m. in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, 7790 Grayson Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17111.
Share condolences at www.hooverfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020