PHILIPSBURG - William J. "Bill" Foreman, 83, of Philipsburg, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family.
Bill was born on Jan. 26, 1936, a son of William and Hannah (McCreadie) Foreman. He was a 1954 graduate of the former Philipsburg High School, and a life-long resident of Philipsburg.
Following high school, he would begin a career that would span 35 years employed as an electrician (E. & I.) with Penelec at the Shawville Power Plant.
Bill was married on July 5, 1958, in Philipsburg, to his high school sweetheart, the former Sandra "Sandy" Lape, who survives at home.
Together they raised four wonderful sons, Michael, Jeffrey, Thomas and his wife, Kelly, all of Philipsburg and Stephen, of San Diego, Calif. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Bill and his wife Breanna, Brooke, Logan and his wife Ashlee, Madison, Christopher and Jonathan; one great-grandson, Owen; a sister-in-law, Sharon Foreman; numerous other extended family members and life-long friends.
Bill was preceded in death by a grandson, Justin Foreman; a daughter-in-law, Kimberly Foreman; a sister, Betsy Ralston; and a brother, Timothy "Louie" Foreman.
Bill's life was full of everything he loved. He was a hard-working man who supported and nurtured his family.
Bill was very active in the Philipsburg community. His memberships and service included Grace United Methodist Church, Life Member of Hope Fire Co. No. 2 and a past Philipsburg Vol. Fire Dept. fire chief, an ambulance driver, E.M.T. / instructor, a life member of the B.P.O. Elks 1173 and life member of the Moshannon Lodge 391, F.& A.M. He also enjoyed being an amateur radio operator.
A relaxing evening would find Bill watching his favorite hero, John Wayne; western movies; or football (Penn State or the Pittsburgh Steelers, of course).
Bill's family would like to thank caregivers, Ethel Maines and Kim Cornman, for the gentle love they gave him and Penn Highlands Hospice for their support as well.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 912 E. Pine St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Michelle Bodle officiating.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg; and on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to the , 270 Walker Dr., Suite 15, State College, PA 16801; or to the .
Published in The Progress from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020