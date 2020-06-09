William J. Shell III
1967 - 2020
HASTINGS - William J. Shell III, 53, of Hastings, passed away June 7, 2020, at UPMC Altoona Hospital, following a brief illness.

Born Jan. 18, 1967, in Spangler, he was the son of William Jr. and Kathy (Hunter) Shell.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survived by mother, Kathy, of Northern Cambria; sons, Ryan Shell, husband of Meghan (Jarvie), Hastings, and Matthew Shell, fiancé of Bryanna McDermott, Northern Cambria; fiancé, Jennifer McGarvey; sister, Carrie, wife of Edward Shovestull, Northern Cambria; uncle, Patrick (Sherry) Shell; aunts, Janice (Jay) Clark, Shirley Stoltz and Annette Shell; nephews, Nicholas and Benjamin Shovestull; and beloved pets, Bubba, Pepper and Sugar.

He was employed by the Ebensburg Center as a residential care aid.

Bill was a huge sports fan and founding member of Hastings Area Hockey Association. He loved all sports and followed hockey, football ad baseball. He collected sports cards and comics.

Bill was always full of humor and brought a smile to everyone. He was a gentle soul who had time for everyone. He will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Friends will be received from 2-6 p.m. Thursday at Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria, where funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with Pastor Marty Cartmell officiating.

Published in The Progress from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
