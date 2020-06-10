CURWENSVILLE - William J. "Bill" Stewart, 84, of Curwensville, entered into his eternal home on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.
Born Jan. 31, 1936 in Bartow, W. Va., he was the son of Edward and Sylvia (Murphy) Stewart.
Mr. Stewart had been the plant manager for the former Superior Pet Products in Curwensville from 1966 through 1990 and then had been an engineer and plant manager for Wickett and Craig Fine Leather Tanners in Curwensville from 1990 through January of 2001 when he retired.
He attended North Shenango High School from 1950 thru 1952, was a 1954 graduate of Conneaut Lake High School where he is the only graduate to letter five times in basketball, and was a 1960 graduate of the Pittsburgh Technology Institute.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, having served as a SP4 with the 82nd Airborne Division.
He was a member of the Curwensville United Methodist Church, where he had served on the board of trustees and had been a past chairman.
He was a member of the Conneaut Lake Historical Society and Post 505 Curwensville American Legion and was a former member of the Curwensville Lions Club, the Curwensville VFW, the Curwensville L.O.O.M. and the Curwensville Rescue Hose and Ladder Co.
On May 20, 1958 in Winchester, Va., he wed the former Yvonne Hough, who survives; along with four children, Thomas Stewart of North East, David Stewart and wife Lisa of Windsor, Colo., Bonnie Floro and husband Sam of Curwensville, and William "Bill" Stewart of State College.
Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Jessica Conn, Melissa Stewart, Lara Brown and husband Eddie, Kelly Stewart, Mandi Bell and husband Brennan, Kyliee Estudante, William "Will" Stewart and Abby Stewart; eight great-grandchildren Stella Bell, Leia Bell, Aurora Bell, Simon Estudante, Jace Brown, Tate Brown, Owsley Borland and Olivia Borland; and a sister, Doris Mottern and husband Bucky of Covington, Va. He will be sadly and greatly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services for William "Bill" Stewart will be held at the Curwensville United Methodist Church on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1 p.m., with Pastor Ethan Shearer officiating.
Interment will be at Watson Run Cemetery in Meadville. Military Honors will be accorded at the church prior to the funeral service.
Friends and family will be received at the church from noon on Friday until time of services at 1 p.m. Masks must be worn when coming to church.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Curwensville United Methodist Church, 602 State St., Curwensville, PA 16833.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.