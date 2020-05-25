CHESTER HILL - William L. "Bunk" Culp, 85, of Chester Hill, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Haida Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Hastings.
William was born on July 22, 1934, in Altoona, a son of the late Martin S. and Pauline C. (Laughlin) Culp.
He was a 1953 graduate of Hollidaysburg High School. Following high school, he served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War era.
Bunk was first employed in the meat department with the former Quaker Market in Altoona, and subsequently transferred to their Chester Hill location (now known as Hometown Market). He would be employed with several other supermarkets throughout his life; however, he spent most of his career and retired as the meat department manager at Mt. View Marketplace in Kylertown.
Bunk was married on April 26, 1958, in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Newry, to the former Margaret J. "Peg" Fisher, who survives at home.
He is also survived by one daughter, Kimberlee A. "Kim" Verbeck and her husband, Robert L. "Bird" Verbeck, Jr., of Philipsburg; one granddaughter, Kendre A. Verbeck, of West Decatur; three sisters, Elizabeth Ann "Betsy" Harris, of Williamsburg, Nancy Jane Culp of Duncansville and Rita Rosamond "Rosie" Brown and her husband Roger of Rockville, Md.; three brothers, Martin Joseph "Joe" Culp and his wife Darlene, Michael Richard "Mike" Culp and his wife Mary and David Robert Culp and his wife Kathy, all of Duncansville; and numerous other extended family members.
He was a Godfather to two of his nephews, Matthew and Mike Culp.
He was preceded in death by one grandson, Torin Robert Verbeck, in addition to his parents.
He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Philipsburg.
Bunk was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting , fishing and clay target shooting. He was a volunteer host at Black Moshannon State Park, a member of the Friends of Black Moshannon and a member of the former Philipsburg Rod and Gun Club.
He was involved with local athletics. He served as a coach in the Philipsburg Little League for many years. He was an avid P-O athletics fan and a longtime member and past officer of the P-O Quarterback Club. He was also an avid fan of both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a future date with a day and time to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bunk's memory to the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce Street, Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.
Published in The Progress from May 25 to May 26, 2020.