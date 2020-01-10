Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM KELLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM L. KELLY JR.


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM L. KELLY JR. Obituary
William L. Kelly Jr., 76, of Clearfield died on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

He was born on April 5, 1943 in Clearfield, a son of the late William L. and Margaret (Baumgardner) Kelly.

Bill was an avid fisherman, and also enjoyed playing golf and coin collecting.

Kelly served with the U. S. Air Force for 20 years.

He is survived by a son, Dwayne Kelly; two daughters, Alicia K. Kelly, and Marcella L. (Kelly) Neeper-Hoover; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert L. Kelly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judith A. (Welker) Kelly on Sept. 4, 1999; a sister, Deberah Hill; and two brothers, James E. Kelly and John E. Kelly.

Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Eldon Glick officiating.

Interment will follow at Bradford Cemetery, Woodland.

Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to DuBois Nursing Home, 212 S. 8th St., DuBois, PA 15801.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -