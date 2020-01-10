|
|
William L. Kelly Jr., 76, of Clearfield died on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
He was born on April 5, 1943 in Clearfield, a son of the late William L. and Margaret (Baumgardner) Kelly.
Bill was an avid fisherman, and also enjoyed playing golf and coin collecting.
Kelly served with the U. S. Air Force for 20 years.
He is survived by a son, Dwayne Kelly; two daughters, Alicia K. Kelly, and Marcella L. (Kelly) Neeper-Hoover; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert L. Kelly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judith A. (Welker) Kelly on Sept. 4, 1999; a sister, Deberah Hill; and two brothers, James E. Kelly and John E. Kelly.
Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Eldon Glick officiating.
Interment will follow at Bradford Cemetery, Woodland.
Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to DuBois Nursing Home, 212 S. 8th St., DuBois, PA 15801.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020