Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
206 Main St
Reynoldsville, PA 15851
(814) 653-8256
William Merrill Bell


1949 - 2019
William Merrill Bell Obituary
REYNOLDSVILLE - William Merrill Bell, 70, of Reynoldsville, died on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Clearfield on Sept. 22, 1949 to the late Everett Merrill and Betty Jane (Griffith) Bell.

Bill was a 1967 graduate of Purchase Line Area High School and retired from Benjamin Coal Company after 20 years of working as a dozer operator and loader. Bill was an avid sports fan and hunter.

In addition to his parents, Bill is also preceded in death by his daughter Lisa Lines.

Bill is survived by his son, William M. Bell II of DuBois; his ex-wife, Ruby E. (Welder) Bell; his sisters, Patricia Robison of Grampian and Lorie Park and her husband Daniel of Brookville; a brother, James Bell of Punxsutawney; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild and his niece, Luann Gourley, who cared for him for the past several years and several other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements by Snyder-d'Argy Funeral Home, Reynoldsville. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.mckinneydargy.com.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
