FALLENTIMBER - William "Bill" Oshall Sr. 75, Fallentimber, died Feb. 15, 2020.
Born Jan. 13, 1945 in Flinton, he was the son of the late Floyd Sr. and Sylvia (Baker) Oshall.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Norma Yoas, on Oct. 5, 1999; and sister in law, Katherine Oshall.
He is survived by children; William Jr., Daniel (Tina), twins Denise and Deborah, all of Fallentimber; four grandchildren; Scott Spangle Jr., Annmarie, Joshua and Nicholas Oshall; a great-grandson, Noah Spangle; sister, S. Kathryn (James) Mitchell of Bellefonte; brother, Floyd Jr. "June" of Coalport; long term companion, Janet Carns of Madera; and several nieces and nephews.
Bill served as a Sgt. in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed farming, riding his motorcycle, antique cars and going to the farm auctions.
He worked as a farmer for 45 years and served as a Beccaria Twp. Supervisor for 25 years.
He was a member of the Tyrone American Legion, Coalport Moose, a lifetime member of the Coalport VFW Post 7043, where he was a past all State Post Commander and past All State Commander of District 22. He also belonged to the Military Order of Cooties, PUP Tent 18, Altoona, Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge 55, Glasgow, Mountain Lodge 281 F & AM, Altoona, and Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, Glasgow.
Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport, and from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10 a.m. Friday at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, Glasgow, with the Rev. Charles Swenson, officiating. Committal, Beaver Valley Cemetery, Flinton. Military Rites in charge of Coalport VFW.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made to MOC #18, 3030 5th Ave., Apt. 2, Altoona, PA 16602 or IOOF #55, 984 Maple Ave., Coalport, PA 16627 in Bill's memory.
www.gibbonsfhashvillecoalport.com
Published in The Progress from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020